Zagreb prepares for major military event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Croatia held a press conference in anticipation of the ceremonial military parade, Trend reports.

The parade is being organized to mark the 30th anniversary of Military-Police Operation "Storm," Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day, and Croatian Veterans' Day, and will take place today, July 31, 2025, in Zagreb.

The press conference featured the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Croatia, Lieutenant General Tihomir Kundid, and the General Director of Police, Nikola Milina. They provided detailed information about both the ceremonial military parade and its general rehearsal. Additionally, details regarding special traffic regulations in Zagreb during the parade and rehearsal were clarified.

On this occasion, Lieutenant General Tihomir Kundid invited citizens to attend the ceremonial military parade, emphasizing that citizen safety is an absolute priority.

"The parade will be magnificent; it's held every 10 years, so it also has historical connotations. It will showcase the power and modern weaponry and equipment available to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Croatia," stated Lieutenant General Kundid.

Speaking about the special traffic regulations, he said: "On the day of the parade, special traffic regulations will be in effect. The parade will move along the southern carriageway of Ulica grada Vukovara, from Avenija Marina Držića to Savska cesta, which means the northern carriageway of Ulica grada Vukovara will remain open for citizens and visitors."

Lieutenant General Kundid also suggested that citizens use public transportation when coming to the parade and highlighted that there will be water points and medical support along the entire parade route.

Regarding the general rehearsal for the military parade, Lieutenant General Kundid noted: "Today at the general rehearsal, we will see a smaller portion of infantry formations and equipment, specifically vehicles – about 1,500 personnel will participate in infantry formations and 231 vehicles today, while for the parade itself, we expect a total of about 3,600 participants and more than 500 combat and non-combat vehicles."

The General Director of Police, Nikola Milina, emphasized that all branches of the police, which he stated have never been better equipped, will participate in the parade. He reminded attendees that Croatian police forces were established 35 years ago, giving this parade special significance for the police as well.

Furthermore, General Director Milina reported that approximately 800 police officers will secure both the general rehearsal and the parade itself.