IRENA reports steady climb in Turkmenistan’s hydropower production
The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reports that Turkmenistan’s hydropower capacity, including mixed renewable hydropower plants, has shown modest growth between 2015 and 2024. The renewable hydropower capacity, including mixed plants, follows a similar trend with some estimated values in certain years.
