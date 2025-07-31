Uzbekistan's Samarkand steps into a new era of industrial development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 31. Over the past eight years, industrial production in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region has grown 1.7 times, surpassing 45 trillion soums ($3.5 billion), Trend reports.

The data points were disseminated to the chief executive during a strategic briefing regarding the outcomes of current reform initiatives and innovative developmental paradigms for the region.



At present, 37 percent of the aggregate industrial output is centralized within the urban confines of Samarkand, whereas an additional 23 percent is derived from the Jambay, Samarkand, and Urgut administrative districts. Conversely, the industrial advancement trajectory exhibits a lackluster performance in the Kushrabod, Payarik, and Nurabad districts.



In response to this disparity, a regional reform task force has been instituted under the auspices of the presidential initiative. Throughout the presentation, a plethora of novel investment initiatives—derived from submissions by regional entrepreneurs—were disclosed.



In the Nurabad district, a designated industrial zone encompassing 115 hectares is in the pipeline. The designated area is poised to facilitate capital infusion amounting to $472 million, with projections indicating the generation of 1,200 employment opportunities. In the Kushrabod district, a Chinese investor is poised to allocate a substantial capital infusion of $40 million towards the extraction and processing of granite resources.

A local entrepreneur in Bulungur district has launched an in vitro laboratory and is working on developing a domestic seed potato brand. In the same district, the construction of a $100 million biopharmaceutical plant is also planned.

In total, 14 new investment projects worth $1.2 billion have been initiated across the region. These projects are expected to create 12,000 jobs and generate $82 million in export revenue.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed strong support for the initiatives and gave instructions for their swift implementation. He emphasized the need for balanced regional development, calling for each district and city to enhance its investment attractiveness and export potential.

