Azerbaijani oil shoots up in price

Economy Materials 31 July 2025 09:20 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port rose by $2.13, or 2.98 percent, to $73.64 per barrel on July 30, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis also grew by $2.07, or 2.95 percent, to $72.32 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude went up by $2.1, or 3.52 percent, to $61.79 per barrel.

Brent Dated crude, produced in the North Sea, also saw an increase of $2.08, or 2.91 percent, bringing the price up to $73.56 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

