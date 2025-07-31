Kazakhstan drives operational efficiency gains by cutting energy use in 1H2025
KazTransOil JSC continues to make strides in energy efficiency, reporting lower fuel consumption per freight turnover in the first half of 2025 despite increased transport volumes. The company attributes the improvement to ongoing modernization efforts and advanced energy-saving technologies in line with national sustainability goals.
