Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. On July 31, an open court hearing continued in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. They stand accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes - including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war - genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses stemming from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The hearing, held at the Baku Military Court under the presidency of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (Reserve Judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each defendant was provided with an interpreter in their preferred language and defense counsel.

The session was attended by the accused, their legal representatives, several victims, their legal successors or representatives, and state prosecutors.

Will be updated