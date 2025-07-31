Azerbaijan's SOCAR elevates oil exports in 6M2025
From January to June 2025, SOCAR’s total oil exports slightly increased to nearly 4.2 million tons year-on-year. This figure includes both oil produced by SOCAR and profit shares from international consortiums operating in Azerbaijan. During the same period, natural gas exports reached 6.2 billion cubic meters, while domestic consumption grew by 6% to 2.4 billion cubic meters.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy