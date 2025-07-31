Azerbaijan's SOCAR elevates oil exports in 6M2025

From January to June 2025, SOCAR’s total oil exports slightly increased to nearly 4.2 million tons year-on-year. This figure includes both oil produced by SOCAR and profit shares from international consortiums operating in Azerbaijan. During the same period, natural gas exports reached 6.2 billion cubic meters, while domestic consumption grew by 6% to 2.4 billion cubic meters.

