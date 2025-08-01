NEQSOL Holding Wins Gold and Silver at 2025 Stevie® Awards for PARLA Program

NEQSOL Holding has been named a winner at the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, earning Gold and Silver recognition for its PARLA Scholarship and Development Program for female students, implemented in cooperation with the Education Development Fund. The holding received Gold in Achievement in Extended Enterprise Learning Programs and Silver in Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion.

The Stevie® Awards, widely recognized as the world’s premier business awards, celebrate organizations that make a significant impact through innovative, purpose-driven initiatives. The dual recognition of PARLA places NEQSOL Holding among an elite group of global companies committed to empowerment and inclusive growth.

“The double recognition of the PARLA Program is both an honor and a source of inspiration,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding. “This achievement reflects the deep belief we hold in the transformative power of education and inclusion. PARLA is not just a program – it is a commitment to nurturing the next generation of confident, capable leaders, and giving young women the opportunity to thrive.”

Implemented by NEQSOL Holding in cooperation with the Education Development Fund, the PARLA Program supports female university students through scholarships, career development, leadership training, and mentorship opportunities. Its mission is to equip young women with the tools, confidence, and voice to grow into agents of change in their communities and professions.

Entries at the 2025 Stevie® Awards are reviewed by a panel of judges that include the world’s respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. The 2025 Stevie Awards judges praised PARLA for its measurable impact, inclusive design, and long-term vision:

“Outstanding achievement, no comments on this one! This program deserves all the recognition in the world.”

“These efforts not only foster greater inclusion but also empower women to pursue and achieve their goals.”

“A robust entry with some substantial achievements… Well done!”

“These recognitions reaffirm that our commitment to people, learning, and leadership is not only making a difference internally but is also being celebrated on a global stage,” said Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer of NEQSOL Holding. “We are deeply grateful to our partners and the international judging panel for their support and belief in our mission.”

As NEQSOL Holding continues to expand its global impact, programs like PARLA reflect the holding’s strong commitment to social responsibility, empowerment, innovation, and inclusive growth.

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating in 11 countries across the telecom, energy, construction, hi-tech and mining industries.