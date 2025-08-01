Azerbaijan reveals volume of eurobonds in circulation
As of July 1, 2025, government Eurobonds make up 27.7% ($1.4 billion) of Azerbaijan’s external public debt, with maturities extending to 2029 and 2032 and coupon rates of 5.125% and 3.5%, respectively.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy