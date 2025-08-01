Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Four quakes jolt Türkiye’s western region

Türkiye Materials 1 August 2025 09:47 (UTC +04:00)
Four quakes jolt Türkiye’s western region
Farhad Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Four consecutive earthquakes have hit the West of Türkiye, Trend reports via the Emergency Prevention and Disaster Management Directorate (AFAD).

According to information, the epicenter of the tremors was the Simav district of Kutahya province.

The agency informs that the earthquakes of medium magnitude occurred with an interval of several minutes and caused short-term panic among the residents of Simav.

The time and magnitude of the earthquakes were as follows:

07:15 - 3.4 magnitude

07:16 - 3.8

07:17 - 3.8

07:20 - 3 points.

Meanwhile, no casualties and destruction were recorded as a result of the earthquakes.

