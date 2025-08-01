Uzbekistan, Santander CIB explore financial sector cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 1. A meeting was held at the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan between Deputy Minister Akram Aliev and Ignacio del Pozo, Executive Director of Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, to discuss prospects for cooperation in the financial sector, Trend reports.

The company articulated a robust inclination towards engaging in the capital allocation for initiatives executed within both B2B (business-to-business) and G2G (government-to-government) paradigms. Per the executive cadre's insights, these strategic initiatives serve as pivotal catalysts for augmenting and fortifying the bilateral synergy between Uzbekistan and Spain.



Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB) operates as the investment banking arm of Banco Santander Group, a preeminent entity within the European financial landscape. Established in 1985, the organization operates its principal office in Madrid, Spain. Currently, Santander CIB has a global footprint spanning more than 20 jurisdictions, encompassing key financial epicenters across Europe, Latin America, the United States, and Asia.

