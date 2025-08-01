Turkmenistan’s Balkan region announces tender for supply of road construction materials
The materials will be used by municipal services associations and housing maintenance trusts for infrastructure upgrades. Tender proposals will be accepted until August 28, 2025, between 09:00 and 18:00 local time.
