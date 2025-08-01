Kazakhstan and Romania discuss deeper economic and diplomatic engagement

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 1. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Arman Isetov held a meeting with Romanian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Madalina Lupu, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

During the talks, both sides highlighted the dynamic and steadily progressing nature of cooperation, discussing a wide range of issues in bilateral and multilateral formats. Special attention was given to enhancing trade, investment, and transport-logistics ties between Kazakhstan and Romania.

The assembly further evaluated the deliverables from the eighth iteration of diplomatic consultations, convened in Bucharest on March 17, 2025, at the deputy foreign ministers' echelon. Both parties evaluated the consultations as efficacious and reiterated their dedication to sustained diplomatic engagement.



Kazakhstan and Romania articulated a reciprocal inclination towards amplifying collaborative synergies across diverse sectors and deliberated on the prospective timeline of bilateral engagements for the 2025–2026 period, encompassing strategic preparations for convenings at both high and top-tier leadership echelons.



The entities culminated their discussions by reiterating their preparedness to maintain robust synergies on matters of mutual significance across both bilateral and multilateral arenas.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel