C4IR and Mastercard join forces to establish strategic working groups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on future cooperation between C4IR and Mastercard has been discussed, Trend reports.

According to the information, the discussion took place during the video conference between C4IR Executive Director Fariz Jafarov and Mastercard Vice President for Eastern Europe Engin Yashar.

During the meeting, information about C4İR's activities and projects underway was presented, and the parties exchanged views on the potential for cooperation.

The discussions focused on the possibilities of cooperation within the Industry 4.0 preparation program, creation of a special department in the Industry 4.0 Center with the support of Mastercard, as well as the organization of joint educational events.

The parties discussed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on future cooperation and agreed to establish relevant working groups.