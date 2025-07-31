Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan lead Russia’s Electricity export destinations 1H2025

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Russia's electricity exports in the first half of 2025 were largely directed to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, with Mongolia also receiving a significant share, according to Inter RAO. Overall exports declined compared to the previous year, partly due to ongoing limitations in the Far Eastern energy system affecting supplies to China.

