Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan lead Russia’s Electricity export destinations 1H2025
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Russia's electricity exports in the first half of 2025 were largely directed to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, with Mongolia also receiving a significant share, according to Inter RAO. Overall exports declined compared to the previous year, partly due to ongoing limitations in the Far Eastern energy system affecting supplies to China.
