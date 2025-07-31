Travel with AZAL at Great Prices: Enjoy Up to 25% Off on International Flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, has launched a new promotional campaign titled "Fall is on the Way – Get Your Discount Before the Season Even Starts!", Trend reports via Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

As part of the offer, passengers can enjoy up to 25% off international flights by booking their tickets online using the promo code FLY25.

Special fares are available through AZAL’s official website and mobile app until 3 August 2025, including.

The promotion is valid for flights between 23 September and 25 December 2025. During this period, travelers will be able to fly to over 40 international destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East at discounted rates.

The discount applies to economy and business class tickets on AZAL’s regular international flights. Taxes and fees are not covered by the discount. The offer excludes codeshare, charter, and domestic flights. The number of seats available under the promotion is limited.

Plan your trip in advance and make this autumn truly memorable — with AZAL!