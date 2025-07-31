Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestlers finish U-17 World Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Athens, Greece, Trend reports.

The Greco-Roman events have concluded, with three Azerbaijani wrestlers competing for medals today.

In the 45 kg category, Abdurrahman Huseynli defeated Ukraine’s Timur Maharramov 9:0 to claim a bronze medal.

In the 51 kg final, Hikmat Hagverdiyev faced Uzbekistan’s Otabek Tursunov and lost 1:4, earning the silver medal.

In the 60 kg final, Ali Nazarov became world champion after beating Kyrgyzstan’s Amangeldi Ysankbayev with a score of 6:1.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestling team finished the championship with a complete set of medals.