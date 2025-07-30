Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Turkmenistan keen to expand trade and economic relations with Pakistan

Photo: Turkmen Embassy in Pakistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 30. Turkmenistan has voiced its interest in deepening trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad.

The remarks came during a meeting held at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad with Muhammad Ali Durrani, a senior politician and head of Pakistan’s Diplomatic Friendship Group. According to information, the sides discussed ways to intensify bilateral economic relations and outlined potential areas for joint activity.

The Turkmen delegation presented the country’s foreign policy strategy based on permanent neutrality, as well as investment opportunities and favorable conditions for international partnership. Emphasis was placed on the potential for cooperation between business circles, including the organization of joint exhibitions, delegation exchanges, and investment forums.

The parties reaffirmed their shared interest in strengthening bilateral dialogue and fostering partnerships across various sectors.

