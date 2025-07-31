Serbian defense minister presents key land force appointments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Minister of Defense of Serbia Bratislav Gašić presented decrees of the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Serbian Armed Forces Aleksandar Vučić to Serbian Armed Forces officers on their appointments to new duties in the Land Forces, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilović.

By decree of the President of the Republic, Brigadier General Vladan Milosavljević was appointed as the Deputy Commander of the Land Forces, while Colonel Siniša Nikolić was appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Land Forces Command.

Colonel Saša Todorov was appointed as the Commander of the Third Brigade, and Colonel Grujica Vuković as the Commander of the Fourth Land Forces Brigade.

Congratulating the officers, Minister Gašić emphasized that they had shown through their work, professionalism, and results that they are ready to meet their new duties.

"I believe that with your dedication, knowledge, and responsibility, you will continue to contribute to the further improvement of the situation in the Land Forces and the strengthening of the operational capabilities of the Serbian Armed Forces. I congratulate you on your new appointments and wish you to continue to be an example to younger colleagues," said the Minister of Defense, stressing that dedicated and expert people are the backbone of our army.