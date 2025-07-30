Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Uzbekistan boosts trade with launch of container transit service to Europe

Economy Materials 30 July 2025 12:19 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan boosts trade with launch of container transit service to Europe
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 30. JSC Uztemiryoilkonteyner is launching a new international container service linking Europe and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The new route offers fast, reliable, and efficient cargo delivery in just 7 days, covering a distance of 4,400 kilometers.

Thanks to close coordination with the railway administrations of the participating countries and the company OTLK ERA, this service significantly reduces delivery times while enhancing convenience for customers.

Uztemiryoilkonteyner is a subsidiary of Uzbekiston Temir Yullari (Uzbekistan Railways), specializing in railway and multimodal transportation.

JSC OTLK ERA (United Transport and Logistics Company – Eurasian Railway Alliance) is a project aimed at developing container transit across the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). It is jointly owned by its founding members: Russian Railways (RZD), Belarusian Railway, and Kazakhstan Railways.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more