Uzbekistan boosts trade with launch of container transit service to Europe

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 30. JSC Uztemiryoilkonteyner is launching a new international container service linking Europe and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The new route offers fast, reliable, and efficient cargo delivery in just 7 days, covering a distance of 4,400 kilometers.

Thanks to close coordination with the railway administrations of the participating countries and the company OTLK ERA, this service significantly reduces delivery times while enhancing convenience for customers.

Uztemiryoilkonteyner is a subsidiary of Uzbekiston Temir Yullari (Uzbekistan Railways), specializing in railway and multimodal transportation.

JSC OTLK ERA (United Transport and Logistics Company – Eurasian Railway Alliance) is a project aimed at developing container transit across the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). It is jointly owned by its founding members: Russian Railways (RZD), Belarusian Railway, and Kazakhstan Railways.