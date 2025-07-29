Kazakhstan and Türkiye sign key strategic agreements during high-level council meeting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a Joint Declaration following the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan–Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Trend reports via Akorda.

As part of Tokayev’s official visit to Ankara, the two leaders also endorsed the formal decision of the Council’s fifth session. In total, 18 intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements were signed, reflecting the countries’ commitment to deepening strategic cooperation across multiple sectors.

Kazakhstan and Türkiye have steadily expanded bilateral ties over the past decades, with cooperation encompassing trade, energy, infrastructure, defense, culture, and education. The High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, established to institutionalize this partnership, serves as a platform for aligning priorities and launching joint initiatives.

The two countries share strong historical, cultural, and linguistic ties and continue to strengthen their relationship through regular high-level exchanges and growing economic collaboration.

