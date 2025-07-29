Türkiye’s logistics company gearing up to roll out projects in four Kazakh cities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. Turkish logistics leader S Sistem Lojistik is preparing to expand its operations across several key Kazakh cities, including Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, and Aktobe, Trend reports via Akorda.

During the meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Hussein Barlin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of S Sistem Lojistik, discussions focused on building a long-term partnership in the logistics sector to support Kazakhstan’s goal of becoming a major Eurasian transit hub through the development of the Middle Corridor.

President Tokayev expressed his support for S Sistem Lojistik’s initiative to establish a logistics center at Aktobe International Airport, a project being developed jointly with Kazpost JSC. Barlin outlined plans to expand the company’s footprint in other major cities, aiming to improve logistics infrastructure, reduce transit times, and boost export potential.

S Sistem Lojistik stands out as a preeminent player in Türkiye’s logistics innovation landscape, leveraging expansive warehousing infrastructures strategically positioned at key Turkish aviation hubs, encompassing Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and Antalya.

