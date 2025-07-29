Kazakhstan seeks new trade and investment avenues in Turkmenistan
Photo: the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction reported that a business delegation visited Ashgabat from July 23–26, holding high-level talks and signing a key supply agreement with a Turkmen firm, as both countries aim to deepen industrial cooperation and launch joint economic projects.
