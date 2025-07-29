ACWA Power, EthosEnergy launch on-site rotor life extension for GE turbines in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. NOMAC Maintenance Energy Services (NMES), the field service arm of Saudi-based ACWA Power, and global turbine engineering firm EthosEnergy have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to deliver an on-site Rotor Lifetime Assessment and Extension (RLE) solution for GE Frame 7E, EA, and FA gas turbines in Saudi Arabia, Trend reports via ACWA Power.

The partnership introduces a fully integrated, end-to-end service offering for gas turbine operators across the region, aimed at reducing maintenance turnaround times, costs, and logistical complexity. The RLE solution will include on-site rotor lifetime assessments, supply of new or refurbished seed rotors, non-destructive testing (NDT), precision machining, component replacement, and inspection services.

EthosEnergy brings deep technical expertise in rotor design, refurbishment, and component supply, with a global track record across Westinghouse and GE turbine technologies ranging from Frame 3 to Frame 9. The company is widely recognized as a trusted alternative OEM provider of rotor and hot gas path components.

NMES, as ACWA Power’s long-term service agreement (LTSA) and field execution provider, specializes in bringing advanced workshop-level services directly to project sites. Its offerings include rotor unstacking/restacking, laser welding, on-site balancing, critical inspections, and component replacement—all of which help avoid delays related to overseas transport and customs clearance.

The new RLE solution is expected to enhance operational reliability for gas-fired power plants across Saudi Arabia and potentially throughout the wider Middle East region.