Kazakhstan’s energy sector lights way for job expansion
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy announced plans to create over 14,000 new jobs in the energy sector in 2025 under the “Year of Blue-Collar Jobs” initiative. The planned job creation will span key areas of the industry, including more than 6,000 new positions in the oil and gas sector.
