Iran awaits arrival of IAEA reps for upcoming visit — spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28.​ Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may visit Iran within the next two weeks to discuss ways of continuing bilateral cooperation, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

"IAEA officials are expected to visit Iran in the next two weeks and hold discussions with us on technical matters," Baghaei said during a weekly press briefing.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi also stated that the IAEA’s technical delegation is expected to visit Tehran in the coming weeks.