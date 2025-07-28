Pro-Armenian congressmen's letter to US president signals their end - Azerbaijani analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28.​ Pro-Armenian congressmen's letter to US President Donald Trump signals their end, Azerbaijani political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"While diplomatic efforts to resolve long-standing conflict in the South Caucasus are gaining momentum, familiar political maneuvers have resurfaced in the US Congress. A group of 87 lawmakers has sent a letter to the Trump administration, urging support for the so-called 'return of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh'.

The letter was signed by members of both the Democratic and Republican parties known for their pro-Armenian stance, including Frank Pallone, Gus Bilirakis, Brad Sherman, and David Valadao - long-time co-chairs of the Congressional Armenian Caucus.

Though framed as a defense of 'human rights', the initiative amounts to little more than political sabotage aimed at undermining peace in the South Caucasus.

This is not the first time American politicians have intervened in regional affairs to serve the interests of the Armenian lobby. One of the earliest examples was the adoption of Section 907 of the 1992 'Freedom Support Act', a sanction-era decision that explicitly demonstrated US bias against Azerbaijan. That measure encouraged Armenia’s aggressive policies and laid the groundwork for occupation, massacres, and the displacement of over one million Azerbaijanis from their homeland. Now, similar rhetoric is being revived. The slogan of 'Armenians returning to Karabakh' is not a humanitarian initiative - it's a challenge to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The territorial integrity that Azerbaijan has fully restored under international law is once again being questioned. The right of Armenians to live in Azerbaijan isn't denied - but only as Azerbaijani citizens. The demand for any special status disguised as separatism is a thing of the past. This letter by pro-Armenian congressmen to Trump is a desperate breath of revanchism,” he noted.

According to him, behind this campaign once again stands the powerful and well-funded Armenian diaspora in the US.

“This diaspora doesn’t just provide financial support - it has long influenced Armenia politically, pushing it away from compromise and weakening its chances of becoming a fully functioning state. The current crisis in Armenia is in large part due to that influence. Calls to break free from this dependence are growing louder in Armenian society. However some US politicians continue operating under the old playbook - diaspora funding, voter bases, and lobbying networks still take priority for them, whether it means undermining peace or destabilizing the region,” he mentioned.

Garayev highlighted that one of the key aspects of the letter is its recipient: Donald Trump.

“This is no coincidence. During his first presidency, the White House maintained neutrality in the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict and chose not to interfere during the Second Karabakh War. In fact, the Trump administration effectively recognized Azerbaijan’s right to restore its territorial integrity. That approach triggered harsh criticism from Armenian groups in the US. They are not interested in peace because their ideology has already lost. They need chaos to make new demands, to play the victim on the international stage, and to retain influence within the US through election and financial means.

That’s why this latest initiative is not just an attack on Azerbaijan - it’s also an attack on Trump. His potential re-election in late 2024 poses a threat to them - not only in foreign policy terms but on a personal level. Corruption, shadow lobbying schemes, secret financial ties - these could all come under scrutiny. Some of these congressmen are already at the center of corruption scandals. The most prominent example is Senator Robert Menendez, who is under investigation for bribery, money laundering, and abuse of office.

The charges include secretly receiving financial support from foreign lobbies, including Armenian networks. Another figure worth noting in this context is Adam Schiff. Trump has publicly called him ‘a crook and a fraud’ who should be jailed. Following Menendez’s arrest, further investigations into other congressmen are expected. This is why Trump’s return to power terrifies them- it could expose the ‘sinking system’,” Garayev stated.

The analyst emphasized that the real peace process in the region - direct negotiations between Baku and Yerevan, reopening of transport links, and the building of trust - has rendered pro-Armenian lawmakers in Washington functionally irrelevant.

“Their image as ‘defenders’ and ‘friends of Armenia’ is now outdated. Peace is now a reality. The Karabakh conflict is over. Azerbaijan has liberated its lands in full accordance with international law. Those who want peace are sitting at the table. Revanchists, meanwhile, are resorting to ‘letter diplomacy’ in Congress to stir up tensions again. For these politicians, the peace process between Baku and Yerevan is a threat. It exposes their empty role, renders their statements and friendship groups irrelevant. Most importantly, it dismantles the system that has rewarded them for years with money, political clout, and diaspora-backed election support under the guise of ‘helping a persecuted side',” he said.

Garayev pointed out that peace destroys their agenda.

“That’s why they are doing everything in their power to stop it. Under the slogans of ‘human rights’ and ‘democracy support,’ they push ideas that destabilize the region and interfere in the internal affairs of other states. But in reality, they fear a simple truth: Azerbaijan and Armenia might sign a peace agreement - ending their political relevance altogether.

As a result, the letter signed by 87 congressmen does not represent the voice of America. It reflects the voice of a small but aggressive group that puts its own interests above stability. Against the backdrop of serious peace efforts - such as the recent meeting in Abu Dhabi - a return to separatist rhetoric is not just outdated, it’s dangerous.

The US has always presented itself as a defender of international law. Yet when it comes to the South Caucasus, part of the American political elite still acts with double standards. At a time when Trump signals readiness to support lasting peace, his opponents in Congress are choosing the path of confrontation - replaying the tired narrative of ‘good Armenians, bad Azerbaijanis’. This will come to an end with their defeat,” the analyst concluded.