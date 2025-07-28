EBRD shares progress on co-financed projects in Central Asia (Exclusive)

Photo: EBRD

In a world facing increasingly complex development challenges, multilateral development banks (MDBs) are joining forces to strengthen their collective impact - and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is at the forefront of this effort, said EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia Huseyin Ozhan.

