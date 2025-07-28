Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan refutes Aeroflot system crash throwing wrench in Baku airport operations

Society Materials 28 July 2025 19:24 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan refutes Aeroflot system crash throwing wrench in Baku airport operations
Photo: Heydar Aliyev International Airport

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The cancellation of flights by the Russian airline Aeroflot due to an error in its information system did not affect the activities of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, a source in the airport told Trend.

"All flights of the airline are accepted and serviced in the usual mode without any changes to the schedule or processes," the source said.

To note, Aeroflot has executed a cessation of 42 flight operations originating from Moscow, attributable to a malfunction within its data management infrastructure. The airline recommended verifying the latest updates regarding flight schedules on the airport's official website.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more