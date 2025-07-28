Azerbaijan refutes Aeroflot system crash throwing wrench in Baku airport operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The cancellation of flights by the Russian airline Aeroflot due to an error in its information system did not affect the activities of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, a source in the airport told Trend.

"All flights of the airline are accepted and serviced in the usual mode without any changes to the schedule or processes," the source said.

To note, Aeroflot has executed a cessation of 42 flight operations originating from Moscow, attributable to a malfunction within its data management infrastructure. The airline recommended verifying the latest updates regarding flight schedules on the airport's official website.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel