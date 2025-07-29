Iran will not abandon its nuclear program - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Regardless of who demands it, Iran has no intention of abandoning its nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"No one in their right mind would abandon the fruits of tremendous investment in homegrown and peaceful technology which is saving lives—and simply because bulling foreigners demand it," he said.

The minister said Iran's nuclear facilities had been severely damaged by recent Israeli and US strikes, but he said that had not affected the Iranians' determination to continue working on their peaceful nuclear programme.