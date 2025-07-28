Azerbaijan raking in dough from methanol exports despite lower sales in 6M2025
Azerbaijan reduced its methanol exports in the first half of the year, but revenue from these exports increased significantly. Despite a drop of over 20,000 tons in volume, export income rose by around $8 million compared to the same period last year.
