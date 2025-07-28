Kazakhstan’s role in Middle Corridor key to regional connectivity, EBRD says
Photo: World Bank
Regional trade within Kazakhstan, across Central Asia, and beyond will greatly benefit from the upgrade and expansion of the Transcaspian Transport Corridor, said Huseyin Ozhan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia.
