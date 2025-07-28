Kazakhstan’s role in Middle Corridor key to regional connectivity, EBRD says

Photo: World Bank

Regional trade within Kazakhstan, across Central Asia, and beyond will greatly benefit from the upgrade and expansion of the Transcaspian Transport Corridor, said Huseyin Ozhan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register