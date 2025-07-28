Azerbaijan's block train freight traffic doubles in 6M2025
Photo: Azərbaycan Dəmir Yolları
Freight shipments from China to Azerbaijan via block trains more than doubled in the first half of the year, reaching around 200 trains. Cargo volume also saw a sharp rise, totaling approximately 20,000 containers, over twice the amount recorded in the same period last year.
