Azerbaijan's block train freight traffic doubles in 6M2025

Photo: Azərbaycan Dəmir Yolları

Freight shipments from China to Azerbaijan via block trains more than doubled in the first half of the year, reaching around 200 trains. Cargo volume also saw a sharp rise, totaling approximately 20,000 containers, over twice the amount recorded in the same period last year.

