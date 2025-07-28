Turkmenistan launches data exchange system with UNDP and Estonian backing
Photo: UNDP
Turkmenistan has launched an interdepartmental data exchange system based on Estonia’s X-Road platform, connecting 10 ministries and 12 state services. Implemented in partnership with the UNDP and Estonian company Nortal AS, the project enhances secure digital governance and supports the country’s digital economy strategy.
