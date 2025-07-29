Azerbaijan’s corporate loan support inches higher in June 2025

By the end of June, the volume of loans granted to large business entities in Azerbaijan slightly increased to over 8.5 billion manat, marking a modest rise from the previous month. Large businesses continue to represent a small share of the total commercial organizations in the country, with key sectors including trade, manufacturing, construction, and transportation.

