Azerbaijan’s corporate loan support inches higher in June 2025
By the end of June, the volume of loans granted to large business entities in Azerbaijan slightly increased to over 8.5 billion manat, marking a modest rise from the previous month. Large businesses continue to represent a small share of the total commercial organizations in the country, with key sectors including trade, manufacturing, construction, and transportation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy