Kyrgyzstan nears completion of smart greenhouses to boost vegetable seed production

Photo: Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and the Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 29. Kyrgyzstan is finalizing the construction of nine "smart greenhouses" aimed at testing and improving the production of vegetable seeds including onion, Korean pepper, and cucumber, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

The initiative is part of the country’s strategic move toward achieving self-sufficiency in vegetable seed supply.

The project focuses on reducing reliance on imported seeds, enhancing local production capacities, and establishing a sustainable seed supply system through improved seed quality and advanced breeding infrastructure.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev recently reviewed the progress of the greenhouses. The testing phase is underway at the Educational and Scientific Center for Seed Production of Vegetable Crops at the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University named after Scriabin. The center is expected to officially open in September 2025.

The total investment in the project amounts to approximately $3.49 million, signaling a significant step for Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural sector modernization.