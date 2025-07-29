ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a new Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) for Azerbaijan for 2025–2029, Trend reports via the Bank.

The strategy highlights value creation, integration, and resilience as essential for the country to achieve its development goals.

Over the five years, the strategy will center around two main pillars: enabling a green and diversified economy and fostering low-carbon connectivity and inclusive development.

"As we embark on this new chapter in the ADB–Azerbaijan partnership, our focus is on building a robust economy, fostering private sector-led growth, strengthening the financial sector and contributing to regional cooperation," said ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal. "Through tailored strategic investments and collective effort, ADB aims to help address the country’s development priorities, develop regional initiatives, and build a prosperous future for the people of Azerbaijan."

The CPS is aligned with Azerbaijan’s national development strategies and is designed to address key challenges while leveraging opportunities for green and sustainable growth. It will focus on building a competitive economy by promoting innovation, high value products and services, and developing a skilled workforce, among its strategic priorities.

To maximize development impact, the CPS results go beyond GDP growth to focus on benefits to people, the environment, and other global public goods. The five-year strategy includes initiatives aimed at accelerating climate action and disaster risk management and advancing gender equality and digital transformation.