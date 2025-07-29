UNICEF representative's diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan wraps up (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Azerbaijan, Saja Farooq Abdullah, on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission in the country today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The meeting reviewed the issues of existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, including UNICEF, and discussed joint initiatives and projects implemented in Azerbaijan, including in other countries.

Abdullah received commendations for his strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing collaborative synergies with UNICEF throughout his tenure in Azerbaijan and was extended best wishes for his forthcoming endeavors.

The active participation of the country in the activities of the UN, as well as UNICEF, was noted.

The meeting specifically emphasized the importance of continuing the exemplary joint cooperation demonstrated during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) at subsequent events, including the 13th World Urban Forum, to be hosted by Azerbaijan next year.

In addition to joint projects implemented in the field of children's life, health, and education in our country, the importance of cooperation with UNICEF in coordinating projects in which Azerbaijan acts as a donor, especially the initiative to build a secondary school in Palestine, was noted.

Bayramov also informed the counterpart in detail about the large-scale restoration and construction activities carried out in the liberated territories during the post-conflict period, reconstruction efforts based on the concepts of "smart city" and "smart village," and spoke extensively about the work done to ensure the dignified return of Azerbaijani citizens to their lands.

Abdullah highly appreciated the fact that the indicators of children's life, health, and well-being in Azerbaijan have improved during her tenure in the country and emphasized the role of beneficial cooperation with relevant state agencies of the country in this direction.

She thanked for the support and cooperation provided during her tenure in Azerbaijan as a UNICEF representative and expressed her wishes for the further development of Azerbaijan-UNICEF cooperation.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

