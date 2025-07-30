Azerbaijan's cotton yarn export revenues elevate in 1H2025
From January to June 2025, Azerbaijan exported 5,418 tons of cotton yarn, earning $12.9 million. This was a 26.1% increase in volume and a 16.2% rise in value compared to last year. Cotton yarn made up 0.1% of total exports and 0.74% of non-oil exports.
