Kyrgyzstan updates progress on Orto-Tokoy hydropower plant construction
Photo: The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Construction of the Orto-Tokoy hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan is progressing steadily, with major infrastructure already completed and key installation works underway. The project remains on schedule and is expected to significantly boost regional energy supply upon completion.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy