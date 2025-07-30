Kyrgyzstan updates progress on Orto-Tokoy hydropower plant construction

Photo: The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

Construction of the Orto-Tokoy hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan is progressing steadily, with major infrastructure already completed and key installation works underway. The project remains on schedule and is expected to significantly boost regional energy supply upon completion.

