KazMunayGas, Turkish Petroleum ink agreement on joint hydrocarbon production

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 30. JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG) and the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) have signed a Cooperation Agreement aimed at expanding joint activities in the hydrocarbon sector, Trend reports via KMG press service.

The agreement was concluded during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye, and signed by KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov and TPAO CEO Ahmet Türkoglu.

Under the document, the two national energy companies will cooperate in geological exploration and oil and gas production on the territory of Kazakhstan. The parties intend to conduct comprehensive geological studies of prospective areas, explore joint development opportunities at existing fields, and expand cooperation in oilfield services.

The deal reflects growing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, in line with Kazakhstan and Türkiye’s broader strategic partnership.