Kazakhstan taps Turkish partnership for launch of key agro-processing facility
Development Bank of Kazakhstan and Qazaq Global Food JV LLP signed a $17.10 million credit deal to build a fruit and vegetable processing plant in Almaty region. The facility, backed by Türkiye’s Goknur Gida, will process 70,000 tons of raw produce annually and is expected to launch in April 2026.
