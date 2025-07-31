Azerbaijan divulges transshipment volume of TEU containers at Baku port in 6M2025

More than 3.9 million tons of cargo were transshipped at Baku Sea International Seaport in the first half of 2025, growing 6.3 percent year-on-year. During the same period, TEU container handling surged by 71.8 percent to over 53,000 units.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register