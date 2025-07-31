Azerbaijan divulges transshipment volume of TEU containers at Baku port in 6M2025
More than 3.9 million tons of cargo were transshipped at Baku Sea International Seaport in the first half of 2025, growing 6.3 percent year-on-year. During the same period, TEU container handling surged by 71.8 percent to over 53,000 units.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy