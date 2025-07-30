Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan’s Economic Zones Dev’t Agency counts foreign residents in industrial zones

Economy Materials 30 July 2025 13:51 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ More than 15 foreign-capital companies are registered as residents in industrial zones managed by Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), Spokesperson for EZDA under the Ministry of Economy, Elchin Kazimov told Trend.

The spokesperson noted that local and foreign entrepreneurs benefit equally from the investment opportunities created for entrepreneurs in industrial zones.

"Companies from Switzerland, the UAE, Thailand, China, Pakistan, Türkiye, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Uzbekistan, Russia, Iran, and others have specialized in the production of construction chemicals, ceramic tiles, engine and industrial oils, base oils, potassium sulfate (fertilizer), electric machines and meters, leather and leather products, pans and boilers, biologically active food additives and medicines, automobiles, etc. in the industrial zones.

A specific issue has not yet been determined in the direction of creating new incentives. However, if new incentives are created, not only local entrepreneurs, but also foreign entrepreneurs will be able to benefit equally from them," Kazimov added.

