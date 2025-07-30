Another group of ex-IDPs arrives home to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (PHOTO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, July 30. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has arrived in Jabrayil city under the First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 44 families (166 people) have returned to the city.

The families previously temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, children's camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various regions of the country.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

