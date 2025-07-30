Baltic states set standard for energy resilience by synchronizing with EU grid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The Baltic States have taken a historic step to enhance their energy security and independence by completing a long-planned disconnection from a decades-old electricity system and synchronizing with the Continental European power grid, Trend reports.

This shift marks a turning point for Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, strengthening both national resilience and integration into the European Union’s energy market.

For 65 years, the Baltic electricity systems operated within an externally controlled grid. Earlier this year, after careful preparation and infrastructure investments, the three countries completed their detachment and joined the European grid through Poland.

This transition was not only a major technical achievement but also a significant strategic and political milestone for the region and the EU as a whole.

“Recent crises have highlighted the critical role energy plays in both our economy and society. The successful synchronization shows what’s possible when countries make bold decisions for long-term security,” said Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, alongside Baltic energy ministers at a joint statement.

The project was supported by over 40 infrastructure developments, including interconnections with Poland, Sweden, and Finland, new transmission lines, substations, and energy storage systems. Notably, the EU funded 75 percent of the synchronization project’s total investment.

Looking ahead, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland are working to develop a new joint operational model to improve the protection and resilience of critical energy infrastructure. Built around prevention, detection, response, and recovery, the model could serve as a blueprint for energy security across Europe and beyond.

In a rapidly changing world facing geopolitical risks, cyber threats, and climate extremes, the Baltic States’ example offers a roadmap for countries seeking greater control, stability, and sustainability in their energy future.