Greece signs new memorandum to support audiovisual industry, diaspora ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Cultural diplomacy and the development of modern Greek Cultural Capital are at the core of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy, Maira Myrogianni, and the CEO of the Hellenic Center for Cinema, Audiovisual Media and Creation (EKKOMED), Leonidas Christopoulos, Trend reports.

The Secretariat and EKKOMED intend to jointly undertake initiatives to deepen cultural ties with the Greek diaspora, promote contemporary creative potential internationally, enhance the appeal of Greek cultural products in the investment sector, and highlight the Greek Audiovisual Industry.

Furthermore, the goal of the Memorandum is to promote Hellenism in global networks through audiovisual productions, the use of digital media, implementation of joint programs, mapping and showcasing the Greek creative industry, and exchanging expertise.

As Ms. Myrogianni stated:

"At the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we recognize the strength of the Greek creative industry and its contribution to Cultural Diplomacy. That’s why we support, on the one hand, creators within the Greek diaspora and work, on the other hand, towards the internationalization of the Greek audiovisual sector. Our collaboration with the Hellenic Center for Cinema, Audiovisual Media and Creation will contribute to the more effective implementation of actions aimed at promoting and extroverting the Greek creative industry and strengthening Greek creators."

Mr. Christopoulos, for his part, emphasized:

"Modern Greek creative output, as a valuable export product of the country, now travels the world as a timeless ambassador of Greece through the creation and operation of a unified online portal—a hub for extroversion, promotion, networking, and development of the Greek audiovisual sector and the innovation of new technologies."