Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Accounts details key financial oversights in 1H2025
The Chamber of Accounts has identified and summarized the most frequent financial violations uncovered in the first half of the year, based on nearly 35 oversight measures. Issues ranged from misallocation of public funds and excessive spending to procurement irregularities and weak contract execution.
