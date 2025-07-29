Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan deepen trade links with logistics agreement

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 29. Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, the state railway company of Kyrgyzstan, to enhance collaboration in logistics and transportation, Trend reports via the NLC.

The agreement was concluded during an official visit of a high-level Kyrgyz delegation to Pakistan. The ceremony was attended by senior representatives of the NLC.

The MoU envisions cooperation in promoting transport and transit trade between the two countries and developing international containerized freight services by road and rail. It also outlines joint efforts to build logistics infrastructure, including terminals, warehousing facilities, and multimodal logistics hubs offering integrated transport solutions.

The signing coincided with the fifth meeting of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, held in Islamabad. The Kyrgyz delegation was led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov. Following the meeting, several documents were signed:

Protocol of the fifth session of the intergovernmental commission;

MoU between the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan’s Board of Investment;

MoU on halal trade between the Halal Industry Development Center under Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the Pakistan Halal Authority;

MoU on standardization, metrology, and conformity assessment between the Kyrgyz Center for Standardization and Metrology and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).