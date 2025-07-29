Uzbekistan reveals citizens’ key role in investment activity in 1H2025

In the first half of 2025, investments in fixed assets financed by the population of Uzbekistan reached 17.3 trillion soums ($1.44 billion), according to official data. This marked a notable share of total national investment activity, reflecting shifting trends in private capital contribution throughout recent quarters.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register